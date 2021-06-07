Khloe Kardashian's Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson Faces Backlash For Showing Off Wealth

Tristan Thompson recently received immense backlash after he posted a quick update on his social media. In the pictures shared, he was sitting with his branded handbags which were laid down on the floor. In the caption for the post, the NBA star complained that his overhead cabin was full which is why he had to place the bags on the floor. Tristan’s followers were not very happy with the pictures and the caption and also accused him of showing off his wealth on social media.

Tristan Thompson faces fan rage

Tristan Thompson has lately been in the headlines ever since rumours about him cheating, started doing the rounds on social media. In a recent Instagram post, Tristan updated his fans with a series of pictures on a private jet, inviting criticism from his followers. In the pictures, he was seen resting on the front seat of a private jet while three bags were placed around his legs. All three bags were from high-end brands including Shamrock and Luis Vuitton. He was also wearing a series of neckpieces along with a shiny gold watch.

Tristan Thompson gave the caption dramatic effect while complaining about the lack of space in the overhead cabin. He said that the overhead compartment was full, explaining the bags that were lined up on the floor. He also added a series of ‘angry’ emoticons, expressing his thoughts. Have a look at the post on Tristan Thompson’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people called him out for showing off his wealth. Some people jokingly suggested that he had first world problems in this picture while a few others felt that the bags were too heavy for him. Have a look at a few of the comments on Tristan Thompson’s Instagram here.

IMAGE: TRISTAN THOMPSON INSTAGRAM

