Khloe Kardashian's KUWTK Time Capsule To Never Have I Ever 2 Release Date: Hollywood Recap

Several events took place in Hollywood today. From Khloe Kardashian’s suggesting a time capsule idea for Keeping Up With The Kardashians to Mindy Kaling announcing the release date of Never Have I Ever 2, June 11, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day

Khloe Kardashian suggests a time capsule as Keeping Up With The Kardashians ends

In the latest promo of the show, Khloe suggested to Kourtney that she has been thinking of making a time capsule for several years now. But now the idea seems to be really ‘fitting’. In a confession, she says the time capsule will be something ‘tangible’ that have in the memory of their show. Concluding, she said that this is a ‘beautiful way to say ‘goodbye’ to the show.

Never Have I Ever 2 release date

Mindy Kaling took to her Instagram to announce the release date of her show Never Have I Ever 2. In the video that she shared, all the cast members of the show gave quirky expressions to the camera. In the caption, Mindy wrote, “Andddd we’re BACK!! 🤩 Season 2 of @neverhaveiever coming to you July 15 on @netflix.”

Chris Harrison on The Bachelor

Chris Harrison has announced that he has bid goodbye to The Bachelor as the host of the show. The makers of this dating reality show recently revealed that they are in no hurry to replace the host as well. The announcement of the new host is likely to take place in the 26th season of the show.

MAMAMOO’s Wheein leaves agency RBW

According to a report by Soompi, MAMAMOO’s Wheein will not be renewing her contract at RBW. But she will continue to promote the band’s activities and also participate in their concerts. The agency also gave their best wishes to the singer for her future enterprises.

Lori Harvey breaks silence on the shade thrown by ex-boyfriend rapper Future

In an interview with Bustle, Lori Harvey said that she will not let any type of negativity or rumours stoop her down to that level. She also said that she is ‘maintaining her position and knows what is going on’. Future dissed Lori and her beau Michael Jordan with the lyrics ‘Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her.’

Image: KHLOE KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM and STILL FROM NEVER HAVE I EVER TRAILER

