Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, which was disclosed last year, not only broke Khloe Kardashian's heart but her sisters' as well. In the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the exact moment, when Kim Kardashian came across Thompson's paternity scandal. The episode saw how furious Khloe Kardashian's sisters were and hoped she would end her relationship with Thompson soon.

NBA player Tristan Thompson fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols in December 2021. The sportsperson conceived the child while he was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Tristan and Khloe have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016 and Thompson has cheated on the American socialite several times.

Kardashian-Jenner family react to Thompson's baby scandal

During The Kardashians' Thursday episode, Kim Kardashian was captured reacting to Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The shocking moment took place in December when Kim Kardashian was on the phone with Kris Jenner. The two talked about how Thompson has admitted he had slept with Nichols on his 30th birthday. Kim Kardashian said, "This whole declaration is in this thing." She continued, "It's this whole thing that says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.' So I sent it to him and said, 'Does Khloé know about this?' Khloé doesn't even f***ing know."

Kylie Jenner also joined the conversation and was concerned about her elder sister. On the phone, Kylie Jenner told Kim that she was lying to which the KKW founder said, "No, I'm not f***ing lying. I'm shaking for her. My soul dies for her." Kylie added, "Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?"

Kim Kardashian further read out aloud the paperwork that the NBA player had filed. Reading the legal documents, Kim Kardashian said, "This is paperwork that he's filed that says, 'The only time I had sexual intercourse with the petitioner' — which is the girl — 'was in March 2021 in Houston, Texas. The petitioner claims she is pregnant with my child and that she is due December 3. However, the petitioner does not recall when I had sexual intercourse with her. Therefore, I do not know if the claims that I am the father of the child are supported by fact.'" Kim Kardashian added how Khloe Kardashian threw a birthday party for Thompson after which he cheated on her. She also revealed Thompson has asked for a paternity test to confirm if it was his child.

Kim also added Kourtney Kardashian on the call who expressed her anger and disbelief over the situation. She also said, "It's a never-ending betrayal, is what it is." Kylie further said, "She doesn't deserve this. This has to be her final sign," addressing to Khloe Kardashian. In the end, Khloe Kardashian returned Kim's call when the latter asked her sister if she had checked her phone. Before the screen went black, Khloe Kardashian could be heard shouting, "What the f**k is this?"

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian/AP