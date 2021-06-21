Kim Cattrall Is Not Travelling To Space Despite Her Twitter Exchange With NASA Goes Viral

Kim Cattrall is known for her role as Samantha Jones on HBO's Sex and the City cast. The actor is recently trending on social media after her interesting exchange with NASA. The tweets by NASA and Kim Cattrall sparked off a rumour among netizens that the actor might travel to space when NASA’s Artemis-1 rounds the moon later this year. However, what started as speculation is nothing but just a witty exchange between NASA and Kim Cattrall.

Kim Cattrall is not going to space

Earlier this week, netizens were surprised when Kim Cattrall and NASA had an interesting exchange of words on Twitter. NASA had posted a tweet on June 14 and shared that when Artemis-1 rounds the moon later this year, it will not have any astronauts. However, it will have just one passenger and ‘a very important one’. The official tweet by NASA read as, “When the #Artemis I mission flies around the Moon later this year, there won’t be any astronauts aboard. But there will be a very important passenger: a manikin. The manikin will record vibrations during the mission from the @NASA_Orion commander's seat” After this tweet was shared, a fan account dedicated to Star Trek and The Orville linked the manikin to the 1987 comedy movie Mannequin which featured Cattrall opposite Andrew McCarthy. It was about a department store mannequin that comes to life.

The tweet by the fan read, “Breaking news! @KimCattrall has been chosen to fly aboard @NASA's #Artemis I mission which flies around the moon later this year. Congrats Kim, wishing you good vibrations!” Kim Cattrall also cheekily posted a picture of herself in a spacesuit on this tweet further fuelling the speculation. This caused a lot of people to jump to conclusion that she will be travelling to space. NASA also joined the fun and tweeted, “That's one giant leap for manne-kind.” However, a report by The Hollywood reporter confirmed that Kim Cattrall is not replacing the mannequin on Artemis-1. She still has some skills required to travel in space as she had done a trip to NASA’s Space Camp in 2013. She had spent some time at U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama where she tried some suits. Here is a look at Kim Cattrall's Twitter exchange with NASA.

Kim Cattrall's Twitter

When the #Artemis I mission flies around the Moon later this year, there won’t be any astronauts aboard. But there will be a very important passenger: a manikin.



The manikin will record vibrations during the mission from the @NASA_Orion commander's seat: https://t.co/WWm39raG1r pic.twitter.com/eDnR1oohL5 — NASA (@NASA) June 14, 2021

Breaking news! @KimCattrall has been chosen to fly aboard @NASA's #Artemis I mission which flies around the moon later this year. Congrats Kim, wishing you good vibrations! 🙂 https://t.co/cjpj8bAOby — startrekeire (@startrekeire) June 15, 2021

And Just Like That on HBO Max

Kim Cattrall is still remembered for her role of Samantha in Sex and the City cast. The popular show which also spawned two movies is coming to the screens again in a reboot. The new reboot will be called And Just Like That. It will see the characters dealing with their love, life and friendships in their 50s. The show will be on HBO Max for the viewers. However, And Just Like That on HBO Max will not feature Kim Cattrall.

