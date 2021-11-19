Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Seen Holding Hands; Reports Confirm Dating Rumours

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands this week in Palm Springs, California, as they celebrated the Saturday Night Live comedian's birthday. The duo marked the celebrations in the company of Kris Jenner and rapper Flavor Flav, with their group pictures making rounds on the internet. According to E! News, an unnamed source has claimed that the two are 'casually dating', while another source spoke to People and mentioned that they're 'still dating' and enjoying this phase.

The instance comes shortly after the couple was captured holding hands on a roller coaster ride during their visit to Knott’s Scary Farm in California late in October. Kim Kardashian's dating rumours also come amid her divorce from Kanye 'Ye' West, after six years of marriage.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted holding hands in Palm Springs

On their recent outing, the 41-year-old Skims entrepreneur wore grey sweatpants and a white tank top, while the SNL star was spotted in a navy blue cap, oversize black T-shirt and loose shorts. Pete first sparked dating rumours with Kim at the Halloween weekend, however, insiders deemed it as a 'friendly outing'. According to People, a source noted that the duo was just 'hanging out' together.

Page Six also noted that Davidson had arranged a dinner for Kim in his hometown of Staten Island, which left the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star intrigued by him. Apparently, Kim cherished their meetup so much that she spent a second night with him at Zero Bond, Manhattan’s A-list private members-only club. The whole circle of events started right after Kim appeared alongside Pete on Saturday Night Live, where they performed multiple skits together and also shared a kiss during one of them.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye, who parted ways earlier this year share four children together, namely- 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm. West has also been spotted with model Vinetria, with their first basketball game outing garnering widespread attention.

Meanwhile, Davidson's recent fling with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor got over in August this year, after five months of dating. He has previously been linked to Kaia Gerber.

(IMAGE: AP)