Pete Davison Addresses Kim Kardashian Dating Rumours With A Hilarious Response; Watch

Pete Davidson recently appeared on Seth Meyer's Late Night Show and opened up about the recent rumours regarding his relationship with Kim Kardashian. His reply was hilarious and the audience was in splits after what he had to say. He and the reality TV star were recently spotted a couple of times and have been the talk of the town on social media ever since.

Pete Davidson addresses dating rumours with Kim Kardashian

During the show, Meyers mentioned that he wanted to clear the air and wished to confirm if the news about him and Kim is 'real or a rumour'. The SNL comedian mentioned that the speculations were something he wanted to speak about and Seth Meyer was glad he was opening up about it on his show. Davidson mentioned that people have been whispering about him a lot lately and shocked the audience when he said, "It's true". However, he quickly said that the rumours that his show will soon release on Tubi are true, and left the audience roaring with laughter. He said, "I do have a show on Tubi coming out. The Tubi. A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi, but it’s a real thing."

Watch clip from the interview here

During the course of the show, the comedian mentioned that he would be voicing a character in an animated flick, which he called a 'dream'. He shared that he got to do it from his closet and also mentioned that he would like to 'stretch' as an actor. He explained that before he takes on a role, he wishes for the script to speak to him and challenge him.

Kardashian-Jenner family worried about Kanye West amid Kim-Pete dating rumours

According to a recent report by Page Six, the Kardashian-Jenner family is worried about how Kanye West will react to the rumours about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The publication mentioned that the family was worried about the rapper having a 'meltdown' after he heard the news. However, the Donda rapper recently referred to the reality star, as his wife and mentioned that although she was 'made' to say she divorced him in her SNL debut, he has not 'seen the papers' yet. West however unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram amid the rumours.

(Image: AP)