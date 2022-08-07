Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Romance Ends As 'spark' Fizzled Out: Report

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who made their relationship red carpet official at Met Gala this year, have parted ways after 9 months. The duo's split came as a shock to many, with reports suggesting that their separation happened as "the spark" between them "faded".

According to ET, a source mentioned the reality TV star "didn't feel ready" for something serious with Pete and wanted to be "single and date". The insider added that they continue to remain on good terms, and there's no drama or animosity between them.

Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson's romance ended as the 'spark' fizzled out

Talking about their breakup, the source mentioned that the former Saturday Night Live star is "so sweet, but she (Kim) didn't feel ready for something serious with him." It continued, "They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."

Kim reportedly felt that since Pete is completely opposite of Kanye West, things will be great, however, later, she didn't feel like settling down with the SNL star. "She felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then," the insider said and added, "She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet."

Pete and Kim were first romantically linked in October 2021, when they starred together Saturday Night Live. they started dating shortly after and made things Instagram official, while also hitting the Met Gala red carpet together. Pete has reportedly been spending his time in Australia working on the movie Wizards!, while Kim continues to raise four kids—North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint. Sources have also mentioned that "duo’s age difference" contributed to their breakup.

Image: AP