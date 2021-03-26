Kim Kardashian Announces First Ever Collab With Kendall Jenner For KKW Fragrance

After SKIMS, Kim Kardashian unveiled a new venture, this time with Kendall Jenner. Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share her collaboration for Kendall Jenner's latest KKW scents. Kim shared a string of pictures with Kendall in which they were seen riding magnificent black horses for the KKW scent photoshoot. They both donned provocative black leather pantsuits and held the scent bottle in their leather hand gloves. Kendal by KKW fragrance consists of three new scents which are inspired by Kendal's love for the outdoors and horse riding. Kim wrote in the caption that Kendall by KKW Fraganance was available now and expressed that she had so much fun creating those scents with Kendall Jenner and felt so proud of what they had created in their first collaboration. She ended the caption with "I can't wait for everyone to smell them!" with the details about the product.

Kim Kardashian's fans and followers were thrilled about their collaboration as well as the new scents. WAGS star Natalie Halcro commented "wow" with heart eyes emoticon while Chris Appleton commented "beautiful". Her fans added comments like "pretty", "gorgeous" and many added heart eyes, red hearts, and fire emoticons.

Kendal Jenner and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS photoshoot

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner had posed for SKIMS Fits Valentine's 'Sexiest' collection along with Keeping Up With The Kardashian's super famous star Kylie Jenner. The three sisters wore matching pair of pink bikini sets from SKIMS fits Everybody Valentine's Collections. Kim added a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot in which Kendall and Kim were seen talking while Kylie could be spotted setting her hair. Kim also added a solo picture in which the set was filled with sweet treats and she licked whipped cream from a cake to give it a fantasy touch.

Details of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce

In January 2021, CNN reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were discussing divorce after living separately for months. On February 19, 2021, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed for divorce from West after nearly seven years of their marriage. According to People, the stars are believed to have prenup agreements protecting their billion-dollar fortunes and assets. Kim has asked for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four kids. As of October 2020, Kim Kardashian's net worth is estimated to be worth $780 million, according to Forbes.

