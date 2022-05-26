Kim Kardashian Apologises To Family For Trouble Due To Relationship With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attracted a lot of headlines in the past year surrounding their divorce. The cosmetic mogul filed for divorce from her husband, who now goes by the name 'Ye', in February 2021, which was followed by a lot of controversies.

The rapper also tried to win Kim Kardashian back and revealed many of their chats publicly. In Hulu's The Kardashians' latest episode, Kim apologised to her family as her relationship with the Donda artiste affected their lives.

As per E!, Kim Kardashian apologised to her family in the latest episode of the series, about how their lives were affected by her divorce from Kanye West. The apology came after it was revealed that Kanye was launching a new rap song, about which Kim Kardashian said, "He's talking mad s**t about me and probably saying whatever."

Kim Kardashian apologises to her family

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner comforted the 41-year-old socialite with their words. While sister Khloe mentioned how most men are "not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly," mother Kris Jenner assured Kim that she had done nothing but great to him. Kim continued to express her feelings and apologised to her family members.

Kim then said, "I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family and that I've never had the opportunity to just say, 'I'm sorry guys." She further promised her family, "I will never let that happen to you guys again."

Kris Jenner further addressed the camera and mentioned how it hurts their entire family when people say "disparaging things" about any of her family members. Jenner's main concern was for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children as they might see everything that was written one day. She further added, "That's something that everybody has to be really aware of."

More about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's love story

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating back in 2011-12. The couple tied the knot in 2014 in a grand ceremony. They are currently parents to their four children – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2. As per reports, their marriage came to an end after Kanye West's public outburst in 2020 after he launched a bid for presidential elections of the United States.

In February 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. Back in December 2021, she requested the court to declare her legally single. Earlier this year, she was declared single by the court.

Image: AP