Kim Kardashian Attends Usher Concert After Failed Birthday Trip, Promises To Return 'ASAP'

Kim Kardashian recently attended Usher's concert in Los Angeles. The American socialite was supposed to attend the singer's concert on her 42nd birthday. However, she couldn't attend due to "dangerous weather conditions."

After six months, Kim finally made it to the concert to catch a glimpse of Usher. She was accompanied by her childhood friend Allison Statter, her hairstylist Chris Appleton and his fiance Lukas Gage. Kim took to social media and shared photos and videos from the concert on Instagram. In one of the photos, the businesswoman seemed happy. In another photo, she shared a glimpse of the singer performing on the stage. Captioning the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, "OMG, the @usher concert is fire. Seriously, one of the best concerts." In another video, Usher and Teyana Taylor are seen performing Bad Girl on the stage. While performing Superstar, Usher stopped and gave a shoutout to Kim. He said, "What's up Kim, you made it."

Kim Kardashian promises to bring her 'girls' to Usher's concert

In one of the photos Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram story, she said that her daughters North West and Chicago West are mad as they were not able to attend the concert. She further promised that she will come back with them "ASAP." She wrote, "Finally made it to see @Usher, but my girls are mad they aren't here, sooo I just have to come back with them ASAP."

Why Kim Kardashian wasn't able to attend the concert?

Kim Kardashian had planned to attend Usher's concert in October 2022, but she couldn't go due to the bad weather conditions. She took to social media and said, "The plane couldn't land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and Usher concert isn't happening and we are heading back home." Usher reshared the post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday Kim! I saw the post, I hate that you didn't make it to the show last night. But listen, open arms to you, whenever you want to come."