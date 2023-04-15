MET Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian's Unforgettable Looks Over The Years

Quick links:
Kim Kardashian became one of the most talked about guests at the MET Gala 2022. The dress she wore was a Marilyn Moroe dress, and conversations about the outfit are going on till now.
Kim Kardashian turned up at the 2019 MET Gala in a complete undercover look. The outfit was designed for her by Balenciaga.
In 2019, Kim Kardashian's outfit was gold in colour with a tight waist and corset top. The theme of the year was Camp: Notes on Fashion.
In 2018, Kim Kardashian attended the MET Gala in a Versace outfit. She wore a body-hugging dress that had a religious symbol engraved.
In 2017, Kim Kardashian dressed in an all-white ensemble. The theme of the MET Gala 2017 was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.
Kim Kardashian attended the 2015 MET Gala with Kanye West. The theme of the gala that year was China: Through The Looking Glass.
In 2014, Kim Kardashian attended the MET Gala in a blue and black satin dress designed by Lanvin. The theme of the event was Charles James: Beyond Fashion.