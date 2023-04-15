Last Updated:

MET Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian's Unforgettable Looks Over The Years

Kim Kardashian made her MET Gala debut in 2013 in a floral dress. She attended the ball in 2022 in the much talked about Marylin Monroe dress.

Fashion
 
| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Kim Kardashian
1/8
Image:@kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian became one of the most talked about guests at the MET Gala 2022. The dress she wore was a Marilyn Moroe dress, and conversations about the outfit are going on till now. 

Kim Kardashian
2/8
Image:@kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian turned up at the 2019 MET Gala in a complete undercover look. The outfit was designed for her by Balenciaga. 

Kim Kardashian
3/8
Image:@kimkardashian/Instagram

In 2019, Kim Kardashian's outfit was gold in colour with a tight waist and corset top. The theme of the year was Camp: Notes on Fashion. 

Kim Kardashian
4/8
Image:@kimkardashian/Instagram

In 2018, Kim Kardashian attended the MET Gala in a Versace outfit. She wore a body-hugging dress that had a religious symbol engraved. 

Kim Kardashian
5/8
Image:@kimkardashian/Instagram

In 2017, Kim Kardashian dressed in an all-white ensemble. The theme of the MET Gala 2017 was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between. 

Kim Kardashian
6/8
Image:@kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian attended the 2015 MET Gala with Kanye West. The theme of the gala that year was China: Through The Looking Glass. 

Kim Kardashian
7/8
Image:@kimkardashian/Instagram

In 2014, Kim Kardashian attended the MET Gala in a blue and black satin dress designed by Lanvin. The theme of the event was Charles James: Beyond Fashion.

Kim Kardashian
8/8
Image:@kimkardashian/Instagram

The first MET Gala Kim Kardashian attended was in 2013. She was pregnant at the time and walked the red carpet in a floral Givenchy thigh slit gown. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Siblings Day 2023: Meet Kajal Aggarwal, Bhumi Pednekar's lesser known siblings

Siblings Day 2023: Meet Kajal Aggarwal, Bhumi Pednekar's lesser known siblings
Siblings Day: Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter, popular sibling duos

Siblings Day: Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter, popular sibling duos