Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Her Marriage, Says She Feels Like A Failure

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian broke down in front of her sisters and addressed the crumbling state of her marriage with Kanye West. In Part 1 of the finale episode, we see that the family visits Lake Tahoe in order to spend some time with each other. Everyone can be seen enjoying each other's company, but Kim’s upset mood, thanks to her problems with Kanye, is visible.

During the recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian gets upset about a particular brand of cookies and says that she asked them not to get those cookies because she gained weight. She was about to throw them away when Kendell says she likes them so they should keep them. Kim gets upset and says she wants to go to her room and never come back. Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian shares with the audience that Kim has been struggling behind the camera about her relationship and it's tough because she is redirecting so much of her frustration, sadness, and anger. She also shares that sometimes people take things out of anger on somethings that had nothing to do with what they are going through.

Khloe shares that Kim and Kanye had a fight before their visit to Lake Tahoe. In a flashback clip, we see Kim break down in front of her sisters Khloe, Kendell, and Kylie. She says during the conversation that she thinks that Kanye deserves someone who can support his every move, follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. She says she cannot do that. She then goes on to say that she feels like a failure because it is her third marriage. She says she feels like a loser but she cannot think about that because she just wants to be happy. Khloe later says that Kim is one of the most incredible women she knows and she tries to protect her union with Kanye at all cost but it is hard when someone carries that responsibility on their shoulders.

Kim and Kanye’s divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014 and have 4 children together. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in the month of February. Kim requested joint legal and physical custody for her four children. They also said that they do not need spousal support.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.