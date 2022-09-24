Kim Kardashian Buys New Mansion In Malibu To Keep Kids Away From Kanye? Report

Rapper Kanye West recently made headlines after he revealed how his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was raising their kids 80 per cent of the time. While the rapper later apologised to the mother of his kids, it was recently reported that Kim Kardashian bought a beach house in Malibu to keep her kids away from Kanye West. Here’s all you need to know.

Kim Kardashian buys a new house in Malibu

According to People, it was recently reported that Kim Kardashian bought a beach house in Malibu worth $70 Million, however, she will not sell her Hidden Hills house which costs around $60 Million. On the other hand, another source claimed that Kim bought this mansion because she wanted to keep her kids away from Kanye West, who lives very close to her Hidden Hills mansion. The source told the outlet, “The Malibu house is just a beach house. She is not selling her Hidden Hills house. Kanye's home is very close [to the Hidden Hills house] and this is another way for her to have her autonomy. Kim's new house, which earlier belonged to Cindy Crawford, reportedly consists of four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms with a pool in the backyard.

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West bought The Hidden Hills mansion in 2014 reportedly for $20 Million while in 2018, Kris Jenner revealed that the house’s cost rose to $60 Million. The property reportedly took three years to renovate before the family moved in in 2017.

Meanwhile, Kanye West recently interacted with Good Morning America and reflected on his latest comment on Kim Kardashian raising their kids 80 per cent of the time. He even issued an apology to his ex for causing any kind of stress because she is the mother of his kids 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm. Stating further, West mentioned that he just wanted Kim to be least stressed and have the best sound mind and be as calm as possible to be able to raise their kids.

Image: AP