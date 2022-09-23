Kanye West Issues Apology To Ex-wife Kim For Causing Any 'stress' Over Co-parenting Issues

Rapper Kanye West recently made headlines after he revealed how his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was raising their kids 80 per cent of the time. While his comments created a buzz on the internet in no time, he recently issued a statement apologising to his ex if he had caused any stress while clarifying his side about how he had to fight for his own voice.

Kanye West apologises to Kim for causing any stress

Kanye West recently integrated with Good Morning America and reflected on his latest comment on Kim Kardashian raising their kids 80 per cent of the time. He even issued an apology to his ex for causing any kind of stress because she is the mother of his kids 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm. Stating further, West stated that he just wanted Kim to be least stressed and have the best sound mind and be as calm as possible to be able to raise their kids.

He said, "This is the mother of my children and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger. But also, ain't nobody else going to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and the best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."

Furthermore, Kanye West also addressed his recent disassociation with a brand and also about how his voice was disregarded for something that he co-created. He even reflected on how he had to fight for the school he wanted his kids to go to. “I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to like scream about what your kids are wearing and little nuances where there was a parallel to what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening in my home. It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. Then, co-created the product at Gap and there is a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination. I want my kids to go to Donda and I have to fight for say so,” he added.

Image: AP/Instagram/@kimkardashian