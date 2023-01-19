Kim Kardashian Buys Princess Diana's Iconic 'Attallah Cross' Pendant For £163,800

Kim Kardashian bought the legendary 'Attallah Cross', worn by Princess Diana herself, for £163,800 at a Sotheby's auction in London on Wednesday.

According to a Sotheby’s press release shared by TMZ, the amethyst-and-diamond crucifix pendant was the subject of a bidding war between four buyers but in the end, Kim Kardashian won.

“We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name,” Kristian Spofforth, the head of jewelry at Sotheby’s London, shared in a statement.

More about the 'Attallah Cross'

Made in the 1920s by British jewellery designer Garrard, the extraordinary piece of work was worn by Princess Diana in 1987 at a charity function that benefited Birthright, a nonprofit organization that provides support and resources to women facing unplanned pregnancies. It was named one of her most unusual accessories at the time, by Vogue.

Businessman Naim Attallah initially purchased the cross from Garrard in the 1980s, and thanks to his acquaintance with Diana, Attallah was able to loan it to her on several occasions over the years.

Kim and her obsession with late pop icons

This is not the first time Kim has bought a legendary piece from a late icon. She also possesses pieces from Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and Jackie O.

Last year, the entrepreneur also faced backlash for donning Marilyn Monroe's classic dress to the Met Gala and sparked intense debate among online users and fashion experts.

Initially accused of having damaged the gown, the Los Angeles-based museum Ripley's Believe It or Not!, which owns the item, denied the allegations.