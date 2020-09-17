Kim Kardashian Continues To Support Kanye West Even After His Recent Twitter Rant: Reports

As per a report published in the US Weekly, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West is apparently continuing to support her husband, rapper Kanye West after his recent eccentric Twitter rant. The report further claims that Kim Kardashian West knows that Kanye West is suffering from bipolar disorder and still wishes to hold onto her marriage with him, as she knows that the rapper is ‘unconventional’. More so, Kim Kardashian wants to be there for Kanye and help him, adds the report.

Kim to support Kanye?

Reportedly, Kim Kardashian wishes to ‘understand’ where Kanye comes from. This comes after Kanye West recently demanded to be released from his recording and music-publishing deals with Universal Music Group. In his swathe of tweets, the singer shared pages from his recording contract and called the music industry as ‘modern-day slavery’. In one of the tweets, Kanye West revealed that 90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty. Take a look:

Kanye's Twitter rant:

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Kanye's previous Twitter meltdown

However, this is not the first time Kanye West ranted on Twitter. Recently, the singer aimed a jibe at his wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner, which got fans ‘concerned’ about his mental stability. He accused his wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to ‘lock him up with a doctor’. The singer also compared himself to Nelson Mandela and remarked that he might be locked-up just like him and fans will ‘know the reason soon’. Meanwhile, Kanye West will be up against Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the President's chair.

On the work front:

Kim Kardashian is working on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the country. The eighteenth season premiered on March 26, 2020. As per recent developments, Keeping up With the Kardashians will end in 2021.

