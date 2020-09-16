Kim Kardashian Slams Facebook, Instagram For 'spreading Hatred'; Vows To Freeze Accounts

Recently, Hollywood beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West slammed social media giants, Facebook and Instagram for ‘spreading hate, propaganda and misinformation’ to ‘split’ America apart. Kim Kardashian West penned her ordeal in a long note on Instagram, in which the reality TV star confessed that she cannot sit by and stay silent, while these platforms continue to allow spreading hatred. Take a look:

Kim Kardashian's post:

More so, Kim Kardashian West also opined that ‘misinformation shared on social media have a serious impact on the elections and undermines a country’s democracy’. Kim Kardashian further announced that she will be ‘freezing’ her Instagram and Facebook handle and requested fans to join the movement. Soon after Kim made the big announcement, fans of the reality TV star rushed to the comment section and called her move ‘brave’. Some fans also expressed their disagreement with Kim’s viewpoint. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans React

Your husband is literally trying to create division in the political forum. Take care of home first. — Antifa Wave Generator Engineer 🧢 (@TroyMaxcy) September 15, 2020

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST 'FREEZING' INSTAGRAM, FB ACCOUNTS WEDNESDAY



Sell everything — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 15, 2020

Kim Kardashian to freeze her Insta and FB. Good move Kim, you inspire millions like me — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 16, 2020

Kim Kardashian West joins Instagram 'freeze' as Stop Hate attracts celebrities https://t.co/cMNrvIi8Q6 pic.twitter.com/6nwMvPEe2O — Tim Lloyd Cohagen (@ppcking) September 16, 2020

Kim's 'billionaire' fiasco

Kim recently made it to the news when her billionaire status was snatched away by Forbes, as recently, the editors of the popular magazine insisted that Kanye West's claims about his wife's wealth are not correct. Earlier, Kanye West had congratulated Kim Kardashian on Twitter for ‘becoming a billionaire’ after the reality TV czarina bagged a deal with the cosmetic giant, Coty. Reportedly, Forbes mentioned that Kim Kardashian's net worth "isn’t estimated to be part of the six comma club yet". Forbes addressed the issue on their website and mentioned that Kim Kardashian’s net worth is estimated to be around $900 million.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kim is working on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the country. The eighteenth season premiered on March 26, 2020. As per recent developments, Keeping up With the Kardashian will end in 2021.

