Kim Kardashian Denies Rumours Of Contracting COVID-19 On Controversial Birthday Trip

Kim Kardashian has been in the headlines for many days after speaking publicly about Kanye West’s battle with COVID-19. In this week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it was revealed that Kim and the couple’s four children also contracted the COVID-19 virus. People are debating whether Kim got the virus while being on the controversial family trip in late October, Kim has finally answered all the stories.

Kim Kardashian denies rumours of contracting COVID-19 on the controversial birthday trip

In an episode of Keeping Up With Kardashians, Kim revealed about her and the children also contracting the virus along with Kanye West. The actor then went to her Twitter account to talk about it and said, “No excuses!!! I took the bar with COVID!!! I almost passed out after hour 4, but I still did it!” Later on, BuzzFeed published a post that pointed out the close proximity of Kardashian’s illness and her trip during the pandemic. Kim Kardashian denied these rumours and said, “False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.” Take a look at her tweets below.

No excuses!!! I took the bar with COVID!!! I almost passed out after hour 4, but I still did it! https://t.co/4yloVC9EDs — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him. https://t.co/hTWbB6JC25 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

Earlier, Kim revealed about her whole family getting infected with the COVID-19 virus. In a tweet, she said, “All 4 of my babies and I had Covid!!! At least we all had it together and everyone is ok!” On Oct. 27, 2020, Kim posted several photos on Instagram from her getaway, which received immediate backlash on social media due to the pandemic. According to a report by E! News, Kim went on the trip with 50 people including family members and friends and even urged them to get tested and quarantine themselves, two weeks ahead of the planned date of the trip. Two days later, Khloe appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and responded to the criticism. Khloe said that the vacationers not only provided a financial boost to the workers who hosted the group but they also arranged the whole trip in the safest way possible.

