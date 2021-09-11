Kim Kardashian Excited For Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez's Future, Says 'Long Live Bennifer'

American reality star Kim Kardashian is evidently star-struck after witnessing pop star Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's return to the red carpet. Kim is delighted to see Bennifer so much in love as they posed together for the cameras at the premiere of The Last Duel on Friday evening in Venice, Italy. She took to her official Instagram handle and showered love for confirming their relationship.

Kim Kardashian delighted to see Bennifer's return

Lovingly known as Bennifer, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently made their red carpet debut as a couple during the world premiere of the film titled The Last Duel. Several pictures from their first public event have already taken over the internet as many of their fans and followers from all over the world couldn't stop gushing over the love of the celebrity couple.

Among them is Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian, who could not resist herself to channel her love for the couple. She dropped a picture featuring Lopez and Affleck and penned a short and sweet caption. She wrote, "Long Live Bennifer" as the couple made their red carpet debut as a couple.

At the film festival, Bennifer posed alongside co-actors Matt Damon and Jodie Comer and helmer Ridley Scott as they attended the world premiere of the historical drama, which is a true story of betrayal and revenge set in the backdrop of 14th century France. Co-actor Adam Driver was not present at the event as he is reportedly filming for Noah Baumbach's flick titled White Noise in the US.

In the pictures that have gone viral, Lopez can be seen posing proudly with her beau Affleck. She sported a long, white George Hobeika gown and elegant jewellery by Cartier, while Affleck looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie. The last time, the couple walked in as a couple on the red carpet was in February 2003 at Affleck's Daredevil film premiere, a time when they were engaged.

However, the couple had decided to postpone their 2003's planned wedding, blaming "excessive media attention," reported news agency, ANI. Before confirming their relationship, Bennifer had split in 2004. After their separation, Affleck had tied the knot with actor Jennifer Garner, however, the relationship did not survive long as they officially divorced in the year 2017.

The actors rekindled their romance in April this year, just a month after Lopez ended her two-year engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Ben Affleck, too, before rekindling his romance with the pop star was in a relationship with actor Ana de Armas and had parted ways with her in January.

Meanwhile, in the Ridley Scott directorial, Affleck portrays the character of Count Pierre of Alencon. He has also co-penned the film with his long-time celebrity friend and collaborator, Damon.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN/ OUTFIT BUENOS AIRES' INSTAGRAM