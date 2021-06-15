Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Toned Physique As She Declares Her Weekday As 'taco Tuesday'

Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrities in the world. With more than 228 million followers on Instagram, she is also one of the most active celebrities on the platform. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star regularly shares updates about her life and glamorous pictures for her fans on social media. The stylish diva recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a bikini. In the picture, she also mentioned that she is waiting for Taco Tuesday.

Kim Kardashian waits for Taco Tuesday in a bikini

Kim K's bikini pics go viral on social media in no time. She recently shared another picture of herself in a bikini and shared how she is waiting for ‘Taco Tuesday’. In the latest picture, Kim Kardashian is seen wearing a neon green two-piece bikini. She flaunted her perfectly toned stomach in a halter neckline bikini top and stringy bikini bottoms. She opted for a minimal makeup look while letting her hair loose. However, what caught the attention of netizens is the taco in her hand. She is seen holding a taco in her hand and taking a bite out of it. She captioned her picture as, “Is it Taco Tuesday yet ?!?! 🌮” Here is a look at Kim Kardashian's Instagram post.

Netizens react to Kim Kardashian's Instagram

As soon as she shared the picture on her Instagram, the fans took the comments section by the storm. A lot of fans praised her perfectly toned physique while others praised her with heart and fire emojis. Various fans praised her for her abs while others jokingly said that she could have waited till tomorrow for Taco Tuesday. As she is seen holding a Taco, one of the netizens wrote, “A taco has never looked so good” Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Kim Kardashian's Instagram post.

Kim K's bikini pics

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have filed for divorce earlier this year. Kim and Kanye West were dating since 2012 before tying the knot in 2014. She also shares pictures with her kids for her social media family. Kim Kardashian is known for her toned physique and she regularly flaunts it through her bikini pictures. She had recently shared a picture in which she is sitting alongside a pool as she posed for the cameras. She had also celebrated reaching the 225 million mark on Instagram with a black bikini picture. Here is a look at some of Kim K's bikini pics.

