Last Updated:

Kim Kardashian Heaps Praise On Ex-beau Pete Davidson Even After Break-up; 'He's A Cutie'

Kim Kardashian heaped praise on her ex-beau, calling Davidson a "good person" and also expressed excitement about the latter's upcoming projects.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Kim Kardashian

Image: AP


Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson painted the world red with their mushy posts and red carpet appearances. The couple was first spotted going on dates last month after which they soon made their relationship public. However, the two called it quits after going out for nine months but seemingly on a good note. Recently, Kim Kardashian heaped praise on her ex-beau, calling Davidson a "good person" and also expressed excitement about the latter's upcoming projects.

Kim Kardashian was recently featured on the cover of Interview Magazine in which she opened up about her personal life and also her life as a big successful entrepreneur. During the interview, Kim Kardashian opened up about her ex-boyfriend Davidson for the first time ever since their breakup last month. 

During the interview, Kardashian called Davidson a "cutie" and added that he is "literally" a good person. Kardashian further said, "He's a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up."

READ | Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian part ways: Here's how comedian is coping with breakup

Here's how Pete Davidson is dealing with the breakup

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dated each other for nine months. During their relationship, the couple made it official by dropping some stunning photos on Instagram. While the couple's busy schedules were reportedly the reason behind their break-up, the Saturday Night Live alum was having a hard time coping with the breakup. 

READ | Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's romance ends as 'spark' fizzled out: Report

Last month, Davidson was busy with his professional commitments post his split with Kim Kardashian. As per E-News, the comedian was spotted sporting a green tucker with the movie's title written on it. The actor is shooting for his upcoming film Wizards!

READ | Kim Kardashian parted ways with Pete Davidson over latter's 'impulsive' behaviour: Reports

According to the same report, the comedian was also spotted playing basketball and was pretty chill. He even flaunted his tattoos by going shirtless in the public. One of the tattoos also had Kardashian's kids' initials. As per a report by Daily Mail, Pete Davidson looked like he did not have a care in the world and was chilling with the production crew. 

READ | Post split, Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian's reunion 'Not in the Cards': Report

Image: AP

READ | Kanye West leaks explosive private chats with Kim Kardashian online; deletes it mins later
First Published:
COMMENT