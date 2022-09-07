Kim Kardashian Heaps Praise On Ex-beau Pete Davidson Even After Break-up; 'He's A Cutie'

Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson painted the world red with their mushy posts and red carpet appearances. The couple was first spotted going on dates last month after which they soon made their relationship public. However, the two called it quits after going out for nine months but seemingly on a good note. Recently, Kim Kardashian heaped praise on her ex-beau, calling Davidson a "good person" and also expressed excitement about the latter's upcoming projects.

Kim Kardashian was recently featured on the cover of Interview Magazine in which she opened up about her personal life and also her life as a big successful entrepreneur. During the interview, Kim Kardashian opened up about her ex-boyfriend Davidson for the first time ever since their breakup last month.

During the interview, Kardashian called Davidson a "cutie" and added that he is "literally" a good person. Kardashian further said, "He's a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up."

Here's how Pete Davidson is dealing with the breakup

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dated each other for nine months. During their relationship, the couple made it official by dropping some stunning photos on Instagram. While the couple's busy schedules were reportedly the reason behind their break-up, the Saturday Night Live alum was having a hard time coping with the breakup.

Last month, Davidson was busy with his professional commitments post his split with Kim Kardashian. As per E-News, the comedian was spotted sporting a green tucker with the movie's title written on it. The actor is shooting for his upcoming film Wizards!

According to the same report, the comedian was also spotted playing basketball and was pretty chill. He even flaunted his tattoos by going shirtless in the public. One of the tattoos also had Kardashian's kids' initials. As per a report by Daily Mail, Pete Davidson looked like he did not have a care in the world and was chilling with the production crew.

Image: AP