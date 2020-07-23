Kim Kardashian Asks For ‘empathy’ As Kanye West Struggles With Bipolar Disorder

Ever since Kanye West’s eccentric Twitter meltdown, fans have been mocking the singer for his bizarre claims and now, to support her husband, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian has taken a firm stand on the subject and has issued a public statement. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian West, in her statement, confessed that Kanye West’s bipolar disorder has affected her family and she was busy protecting her children and her husband’s right to privacy. Adding to the same, Kim Kardashian West shared that 'living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate one’s dream, no matter how unobtainable the disorder may seem to some.'

Also Read | 1,227 Fresh Coronavirus Cases Take Delhi Tally To 1,26,323; Death Toll Mounts To 3,719

Kim Kardashian West requests compassion and empathy from fans

Speaking about Kanye West’s past hindrances in life, Kim Kardashian West remarked that 'Kanye is brilliant but a complicated person', who has been juggling pressures of being a black man and an artist since a long time. Kim Kardashian also added that West had to deal with the painful loss of his mother, which ‘heightened’ his struggle with bipolar disorder. Adding to the same, Kim Kardashian remarked that people close to Kanye West do realise that sometimes his words don’t align well with his intentions.

Also Read | US Invites PM Modi To Next G7 Summit, Calls China's Behaviour 'unacceptable' In Galwan

In her statement, Kim spoke about the societal attitude of 'giving grace to the issue of mental health', however, the beauty mogul opined that people should also give it to those who are living with it. Concluding her statement, Kim Kardashian requested fans and media to refrain from adding fuel to the fire and requested some ‘compassion and empathy’. Take a look:

Kanye West’s Twitter rant:

Recently, Kanye took to his Twitter handle and posted a series of alarming tweets, which got fans ‘concerned’ about his mental stability. In his now-deleted tweets, Kanye West accused his wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to ‘lock him up with a doctor’. The singer, who reportedly has bipolar disorder, compared himself to Nelson Mandela and remarked that he might be locked-up just like him and fans will ‘know the reason soon’. More so, Kanye West also compared himself to the lead character from Get Out, who discovers shocking truths about his fiancé’s family after getting engaged.

Also Read | 1,227 Fresh Coronavirus Cases Take Delhi Tally To 1,26,323; Death Toll Mounts To 3,719

Kanye's Bipolar disorder

As per a report published in a leading news daily, Kim, who is currently in Los Angeles with their four kids, is "worried" about her husband's behaviour and it is super stressful for her, as Kanye's behaviour is ‘very unpredictable’ when he experiences the episodes. Reportedly, Kanye’s episodes last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim is 'completely devastated' after the public allegations made by her husband and the couple’s close friends now fear that the marriage may not survive due to Kanye's frightening behaviour, suggests the report. Kim reportedly asked West to back off from this year's Presidential Elections, owing to his uncertain health conditions.

Also Read | US Invites PM Modi To Next G7 Summit, Calls China's Behaviour 'unacceptable' In Galwan

(Image credits: Kim Kardashian West Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.