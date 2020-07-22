US Invites PM Modi To Next G7 Summit, Calls China's Behaviour 'unacceptable' In Galwan

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said on July 22 that the United States has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the next G7 Summit to advance the international prosperity network. Speaking at the India Ideas Summit organised by U.S.-India Business Council, Pompeo said that India is a rising US defence and security partner in the Indo-Pacific and its important for such democracies to work together when there is a challenge posed by Chinese Communist Party.

Speaking about Galwan military tensions, Pompeo said that the recent clashes initiated by PLA are examples of CCP's unacceptable behaviour, suggesting India to check global supply chain away from China and reduce reliance on Chinese companies in areas like telecom, medical supplies among others.

"India is in this position because it has earned the trust of many nations including the US," said Pompeo.

US Ambassador to New Delhi Ken Juster praised India for cooperation, highlighting that it has provided pharmaceuticals for over 100 countries around the world. Juster said that both countries have had tremendous cooperation, adding that there have been several conversations between US President Donald Trump and PM Modi after the former’s visit to India.

“We have really transformed a strategic partnership into a comprehensive global strategic partnership, and as the PM said recently, what may be the most important relationship of the 21st century,” said the ambassador.

Jaishankar on 'shaping a larger agenda'

Minister of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar also addressed the virtual summit where he highlighted the importance of shaping a larger agenda while strengthening bilateral agenda. Jaishankar said that the United States has to learn to work in a more multipolar world, with a more plurilateral relationship and go beyond the alliances of the last two generations.

Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that India has undertaken a series of reforms to improve ease of doing business and attract investment. He added that the US-India engagement has significantly expanded and the bilateral cooperation has moved across new frontiers.

“The visit of President Trump elevated our relationship to a comprehensive global strategic partnership,” said Sandhu.

PM Modi is set to deliver a keynote address and share his views on ‘Building a Better Future' at the India Ideas Summit at 9pm.

