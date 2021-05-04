Kim Kardashian Joins The Cast Of Animated Film 'Paw Patrol: The Movie'; First Look Out

The beloved television show Paw Patrol is finally making it to the big screen in August 2021. The series focuses on a young boy named Ryder who leads a crew of search and rescue dogs that call themselves the PAW Patrol. They work together on missions to protect the shoreside community of Adventure Bay and surrounding areas. Each dog has a specific set of skills based on emergency services professions, such as a firefighter, a police officer, and an aviation pilot.

Well, the beloved pups, Chase, Marshall, Sky, Rubble, Rocky and Zuma are now coming in a movie. According to multiple reports, Paw Patrol: The Movie cast will include some notable names like Kim Kardashian, Tyler perry, Marsai Martin, Jimmy Kimmel and many more. The main cast in the film, aka the original pups, will be voiced by their original TV show cast members, with the exception of Chase, who will be voiced by Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage.

Kim Kardashian joins the Paw Patrol

In Kim Kardashian's latest news, the social media queen is all set to join the Paw Patrol: The Movie cast. The reality tv star will voice the poodle Delores, who is a newcomer to the pups universe. Kim Kardashian's Instagram handle also featured a picture of the character she will soon essay. Take a look below.

More star power for the Paw Patrol

According to People Magazine, Hollywood actor, Tyler Perry will voice a truck driver being rescued by Chase, played by Iain Armitage. Yara Shahidi will voice the character of Kendra Wilson, a brilliant engineer behind the designs of some of the pup's newest gadgets and gears. Marsai Martin will voice Liberty, a new dachshund friend to the pups. Hollywood actor, Dax Shepard will voice the character Ruben while Randall Park will voice Butch.

Newscaster Marty Muckraker, will be voiced by Jimmy Kimmel while Mayor Humdinger will be voiced by Ron Pardo. The pups include Zuma (voiced by Shayle Simons), Rocky (Callum Shoniker), Skye (Lilly Bartlam), Marshall (Kingsley Marshall), and Rubble (Keegan Hedley).

What is the new Paw Patrol plot?

The film follows the adventures of the pups as they fight to save the citizens of nearby Adventure City from their terrible mayor, Mayor Humdinger. The pups will make new allies, and some kitty enemies as well, along the way. Cal Brunker and Bob Barlen will head the project, with Brunker directing and the duo co-writing the screenplay. The trailer for Paw Patrol: The Movie, featuring the song Good Mood by Adam Levine, will be released on May 12. Here's a teaser, until then.

Image source - Kim Kardashian's Instagram

