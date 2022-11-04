Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Kris Jenner Pen Heartfelt Wishes On Kendall Jenner's Birthday

Kendall Jenner turned a year older on Thursday, November 3, and received many heartwarming wishes from her friends and family. On the occasion, her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, among others penned heartfelt wishes. They also shared several unseen pictures and videos to wish Jenner on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian shared a cute picture with her baby sister Kendall Jenner. In the photo, Kim Kardashian is seen planting a kiss on Jenner's cheek. The caption read, "Happy Birthday @kendalljenner I love you forever and ever! Always the voice of reason and the one who will check me when no one else will say it LOL I’m always so proud of you for following your truth and my God you are so pretty inside and out. Happy Birthday sister."

On the other hand, Khloe Kardashian shared a series of unseen pictures with her sister and called Jenner her "first baby." Wishing her a happy birthday, Khloe Kardashian penned how much she loves her baby sister. She wrote, "@kendalljenner you are the one who stole my heart and you made me fall in love in more ways than I even knew possible. You are the one who taught me responsibility, patience, unconditional love and compassion. You are one of the most gentle and pure people I have ever known. You feel deeply. You give your all to the ones you love." The 38-year-old added, "Kenny, you leave people mystified by your beauty, intellect and elusiveness. You have the silliest personality that allows people to be just as silly as you."

Khloe further penned how Kendall Jenner has always been there for her through her highs and lows and added, "I couldn’t feel more blessed to have a sister/best friend like you." In concluding her note, Khloe wrote, "I hope you always feel just how obsessed we all are with the magic that is you. My rare my sweet Angel of a sister, I love you with every ounce of me. Happy birthday." In her reply, Kendall Jenner wrote, "obsessed with you till the end of time."

Kris Jenner shares a video montage for Kendall Jenner

Kris Jenner took to her Instagram to share a beautiful video of Kendall Jenner. The clip featured how the 27-year-old always wanted to become a supermodel.

Image: Instagram/@kendalljenner/AP