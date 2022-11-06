Last Updated:

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner And More Dress Up As Mom Kris To Mark Her 67th Birthday

As Kris Jenner turned 67 on November 5, her daughters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kylie Jenner, planned a special pre-birthday surprise for her.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Kim Kardashian

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian


American TV personality and businesswoman Kris Jenner turned 67 on November 5 and her daughters planned a unique pre-birthday surprise for her. To mark her 67th birthday, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner dressed up as their mom. They aced her bob hairdo and donned some of her iconic dresses.

Kim Kardashian shared glimpses of Jenner's pre-birthday celebration on her IG stories. In the clips, Kim Kardashian could be seen sporting a shimmery blue dress, while her daughter North opted for an all-black outfit. On the other hand, Kylie Jenner wore a noodle-strap black dress, Khloe Kardashian sported a white and red floral pantsuit and Kourtney Kardashian stunned in a pink and white tracksuit. Kendall Jenner seemingly skipped her mom's pre-birthday party.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie🤍 (@kylieprenses)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kylie🤍 (@kylienier)

Kim Kardashian pens a sweet note for her mom

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian shared a few snaps from her mom's birthday party. In the photos, Jenner shared smiles with her children, including Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian. Along with the photos, the SKIMS founder penned a heartfelt note in which she shared how she got to hear many stories about her mom from her friends.

READ | Scott Disick 'excommunicated' by Kardashian-Jenner clan? Kris Jenner issues clarification

She wrote, "Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are!" She continued, "Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what you make the time and show up for each and every one of them made me happy they got a glimpse of what it’s like to be your daughter."

"No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much," Kardashian added.

READ | Kris Jenner takes lie detector test on leak of Kim Kardashian sex tape; here's the result

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian

READ | Ray J takes dig at Kris Jenner after she denies leaking daughter Kim Kardashian's sex tape
READ | Kanye West sets ex-mom-in-law Kris Jenner's photo as his IG display picture; Here's why
READ | Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Kris Jenner pen heartfelt wishes on Kendall Jenner's birthday
First Published:
COMMENT