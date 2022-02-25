Kim Kardashian Moves To Court Again, Says 'want To Quickly End Marriage' With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has filed legal documents yet again asking the court to ignore Ye formerly known as Kanye West's attempts to slow down their divorce and end their marriage as soon as possible. She had previously moved to court in December to declare her 'legally single' and which Ye had objected to. Kardashian has filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court late Wednesday saying Ye's social post's have caused her 'emotional distress' and she would like to 'move on' and start the 'healing process'.

Kim Kardashian asks court to ignore Kanye West's plea to delay divorce

Kim Kardashian in her new legal documents stated that it was clear that Kanye 'Ye' West was simply attempting to delay the divorce proceedings. As per AP, the court filing says, "Mr West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over. Mr West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress."

The court filing also included a personal declaration from the reality star that read, "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children. While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

She added, "Kanye does not agree but it at least appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not." Meanwhile, Kanye has been publicly calling out Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson via his Instagram handle. In the now-deleted post, the rapper shared several alleged private conversations of Kim.

In January 2021, CNN reported that Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye and cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause of divorce and agreed to joint custody of their four children. The duo was married for almost seven-year and share four kids-North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.

Image: AP