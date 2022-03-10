It has been a while since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's dating rumours emerged after they were spotted going out and about together. The rumoured couple were linked together soon after Kim Kardashian's SNL debut. While Kim Kardashian is now single and is all set to return to TV with her family, she recently discussed her relationship with Pete Davidson for the first time.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson for the first time. The KKW beauty mogul revealed the viewers will not see Pete Davidson in the upcoming show The Kardasians on Hulu. Kim Kardashian said, "I have not filmed with him. And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does."

However, the TV personality revealed she is planning something with her beau. She said, "But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season." The American socialite further quipped the viewers will see how she and Pete met and how everything happened. Seemingly, she is ready to reveal everything and said, "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know." "I'm definitely open to talking and I definitely explain it," she added.

Kim Kardashian on her dispute with Kanye West

In the interview, Kim Kardashian also opened up about Kanye West criticising Pete Davidson. The American entrepreneur revealed Kanye West will appear in a few episodes of the upcoming show. When asked about West's criticism for Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian she believes in criticising privately but championing publicly. She also quipped she would never criticise the father f her children as they are a family. She said, "I don't think I would ever criticise the father of my children on my TV show. That's just not really what I'm about, and I just don't think that would ever make me feel good. I'm always really respectful of what the kids will see." "The reality is, we're always a family. We always will have love and respect for each other," she added.