Kim Kardashian Pens A Note For Her 'Taurus Baby' Psalm On His Birthday

Kim Kardashian is considered to be among the most active celebrities on social media, often sharing her pictures with fans. She has posted her family pictures on Instagram several times in the past, which includes a few clicks featuring her children as well. She has recently posted a picture of her son Psalm on the occasion of his 2nd birthday. Kim shared a long but heartfelt message for him in the caption, talking about how he has positively influenced their lives. The post soon received birthday wishes from netizens, including Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian’s birthday wishes for his “Taurus baby” Psalm

Psalm has turned 2 years old on May 9, a day that was celebrated as Mother’s Day all over the world this year. With multiple occasions falling on this day, Kim has penned a note for her “Taurus baby” describing how it is “such a special day to share”. She then said that Psalm is her child that reminds her the most of her “grandpa” and “dad”. Calling him “the sweetest baby ever”, Kim also said that “everyone just feels” his “smile and sweetness”.

Kim then wrote a few words for Psalm, saying, “you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!”. The post promptly received a message from Kim’s sister Khloe, who also sent her birthday wishes for Psalm. She was soon joined by Kim’s fans, who also sent a wave of reactions on the special occasion. They called him a “cute baby” and sent their warm birthday wishes for the child.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Kim Kardashian is a mother four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Psalm happens to be the youngest child of Kim and Kanye West. The couple is currently separated, and their split came as major shock in the entertainment industry. While both of them have remained silent about having parted ways, various rumours about their split have done the rounds. West and Kardashian currently hold joint custody of their children.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

