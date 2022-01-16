Kim Kardashian Pens Down Note For Her Daughter Chicago On Her B'day, Calls Her 'Chi Chi'

Kim Kardashian celebrated the birthday of her daughter Chicago West on Saturday and penned down a note for her. The reality TV star took to her Instagram and shared several pictures of her daughter Chicago and her other kids as she wished her daughter who turned 4-year-old. Kim shares Chicago and other three kids, North, PSalm and Saint with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram and penned down a sweet note for her daughter Chicago on her birthday. She shared a series of photos of her daughter and wrote, "My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today! My independent baby girl twin. You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess! I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol. You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!"

The Kardashians also threw a doll and barbie themed birthday party for both Chicago and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster. Kim daughter Chicago turned four on January 15, while Kylie daughter Stormi will turn four on February 1. Kanye West was also spotted at the birthday bash, after grabbing headlines claiming that the Kardashian's were not allowing him to attend his daughter's birthday bash.

Meanwhile, Kanye also released a new track called Eazy on Saturday in which he was heard dissing Kim's parenting style. The rapper accused Kim of raising their kids in front of the camera with the help of nannies. Kanye was heard rapping, "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better/ The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit."

He also called out his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson. The lyrics of his track were, "God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**." In January 2021, CNN reported that the couple were discussing divorce and on February 19, 2021, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West. Both, Kanye and Kardashian cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause of their separation and agreed to joint custody of their four children- North West, Saint West, Pslam West and Chicago West.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian