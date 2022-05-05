Kim Kardashian made heads turn with her Met Gala 2022 look, as she walked the red carpet alongside beau Pete Davidson in a 60-year-old Marilyn Monroe sleeveless golden gown. The socialite got the honour of not just donning the iconic actor's ensemble, but also received a lock of her blonde hair during her visit to the Ripley's Believe It Or Not Headquarters.

In an Instagram clip posted by Ripley's, Kardashian can be seen receiving the gift, calling it "so cool" and "so special to me". She then hugged Ripley's staff and Davidson as she received the memorabilia.

Taking to their Instagram handle recently, Ripley's shared a video of the SKIMS founder receiving the gift, with a flush of excitement visible on her face. "Oh, my God, I'm literally going to do some crazy voodoo s--- [to] channel her," she said while hugging the staff. Pointing to Davidson, Kim added, "Wow, this is sleeping with me every night," and said, "Sorry babe."

In the caption, Ripley's team mentioned, "During @KimKardashian’s Met Gala dress fitting at Ripley's Believe It or Not! HQ, our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair.⁠ The Ripley’s team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look.⁠" Take a look.

The team also celebrated Kardashian's headline-grabbing attire, which Marilyn Monroe wore 60 years ago while singing 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. "The multi-million-dollar dress has rarely been separated from its original dress form, let alone worn by anyone other than Monroe," they wrote and further detailed how no alterations were made to it, with Kim changing into a replica of the attire after the red carpet.

Ripley's revealed it acquired the gown back in 2016 at Julien's Auctions, getting it at a whopping price of $4.8 million dollars. It is the most expensive dress ever sold at an auction. Designed by Jean Louis, the gown originally cost $12,000. Meanwhile, this year's Met Gala theme was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' and a 'gilded glamour' dress code.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RIPLEYSBELIEVEITORNOT/ @KIMKARDASHIAN)