Kim Kardashian Responds To Kanye West's Claims About Alleged Second Sex Tape With Ray J

Kim Kardarshian and Kanye West continue to make headlines over their equation even as their split is about to complete a year. While their respective relationships keep the rumour mills abuzz, the latter's comments around his ex-wife and her rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson have further led to controversies.

In the latest, the rapper raised eyebrows with claims that there was a second sex tape involving Kim and her ex-boyfriend, rapper Ray J that hasn't been released. He shared that he had received possession of a laptop with another footage of the former lovers' intimate moments. Kim has now responded and denied her ex-husband's claims.

Kim Kardashian denies Kanye West's claims of her second sex tape with Ray J

The sex tape involving Kim and Ray J from 2002, when they were in a relationship, had created headlines upon its leak in 2007. The former catapulted to fame with the leak, and carried that hype further with her family show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kanye West made his claims about the second sex tape in an interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked, released on Tuesday.

Now, Kim's representatives have issued a statement, as per a report by People, dismissing the claim that there was a second tape. Her team shared that after 'review', they concluded that there was 'nothing sexual' in the footage. They stated that it only featured moments from their flight journey to Mexico, when the sex tape was shot, and time spent by the couple at a club and a restaurant.

The 41-year-old's representative added that Kim Kardashian remained 'firm' that there was no new tape. The statement further said that Kim truly wished to 'move on from this chapter' and focus on the positive things she was doing as 'mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform'.

Kanye West speaks on Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson

In the same interview, Kanye spoke about Kim kissing Pete on Saturday Night Live in an Aladdin sketch in October last year, asking how she brought him to the show and 'kiss the dude' in front of him.

He then continued that he had met Ray J himself and got the laptop from him. The Donda artist then claimed that he delivered the laptop to Kim, and she 'cried' after looking at it. The rapper shared that she cried because she realised how much people had 'used' her as a commodity and didn't love her.