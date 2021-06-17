Kim Kardashian Reviews Finale Episode Of 'The Handmaid's Tale'; Goes 'OMG'

The Handmaid’s Tale has become one of the highly followed series in the last few years. It has created a strong fanbase for itself during the course of its successful run on television. It appears that model and TV personality Kim Kardashian has also become one of its loyal fans in recent times. Kim made the revelation herself in her recent story on Instagram. She posted a still from the finale episode of the ongoing season, penning a short but heartfelt note of praise for the show.

Kim Kardashian heaps compliments on The Handmaid’s Tale

Kim Kardashian is known to be quite expressive on social media and often shares her views and opinions with fans on several topics. She recently gave a shout out to The Handmaid’s Tale, which streams on Hulu. She posted a still from the last episode of the ongoing fourth season of this series and penned praises for the show in her Instagram story. She wrote over the still, “Handmaids Tale finale is goooood!!! OMG”. The still shares a glimpse of one of the intense moments of the episode.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

Kim previously expressed her liking for the Netflix show titled Bridgerton, elaborating how it impacted her on a personal level. Nicola Coughlan, who plays the role of Penelope Featherington in the show, had recently revealed that the Kardashian family was the “inspiration” behind the creation of the Featherington family and that the Kardashians have often become the point of discussion in their fittings. Kim had promptly reacted in excitement as she had expressed her desire to be present at one of their fitting sessions in the future. She had ended her message by writing, “I love you Lady W!”.

As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?

Because I feel like she should know this — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Kim Kardashian had recently featured in the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired on television on June 10. She has also starred in other popular TV ventures such as Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami among others. On the personal front, she separated from Kanye West earlier this year, after being married to him for nearly 7 years.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN & 'THE HANDMAID'S TALE' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.