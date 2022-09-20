Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's upcoming psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling is days away from its theatrical release, leading to massive buzz among the audiences. The Olivia Wilde directorial recently got a shoutout from Kim Kardashian, who said that the movie was 'really good'. In the review posted on her Instagram story, the SKIMS founder heaped praise on Harry, while admitting that she's 'obsessed' with Florence Pugh, further calling her a 'beyond amazing' actor.

Kim Kardashian reviews Harry Styles- Florence Pugh's Don't Worry Darling

Taking to her Instagram story, the reality TV star shared a glimpse of the film from what looked like a private screening room and wrote, "I watched "Don't Worry Darling" this weekend." She continued, "I REALLY liked it! It's really good! Harry was so good in it and I am now obsessed with Florence Pugh. She's beyond an amazing actress and she's so pretty too."

Kim Kardashian posted about watching Don’t Worry Darling recently on her Instagram Story! pic.twitter.com/FkWIMVEPcr — HSD (@hsdaily) September 19, 2022

Set in the 1950s, Pugh will be seen playing the role of Alice while Styles will portray Jack. The film also features Chris Pine as CEO Frank, a corporate visionary and motivational life coach.

In a conversation with Variety, the As It Was crooner spoke about what made him sign the project. He said, "I think the story as a whole attracted me to the role of Jack. It felt like an opportunity to play someone who is incredibly complex, caught between love and obsession. There were always two sides of the character to play with. It’s fun to play someone that you feel like you’re trying to work out the whole time.”

Apart from helming it, Olivia Wilde is also producing and starring in it. Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and Kiki Layne will also take on pivotal roles in the film, which will hit Indian theatres on September 30.

