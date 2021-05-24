Kim Kardashian Reviews 'The Handmaid's Tale'; Says, 'I'm Actually Not OK, Need More'

On May 24, 2021, Kim Kardashian took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a number of stills from The Handmaid's Tale. Sharing the stills from the fourth season of the tragedy drama, the supermodel shared her review after watching it on the online streaming site, Hulu. She said that the fourth season of The Handmaid's Tale episodes is 'so good'. She also added that 'she is not OK and she needs more'.

Kim Kardashian drops The Handmaid's Tale review

The first picture is a still of Offred/ Ofjoseph from The Handmaid's Tale. Sharing it, Kim captioned it, "OMGGGGGGGG season 4 is sooooo good!!!! @handmaidsonhulu @hulu". The second picture shows Offred/ Ofjoseph in her long red dress with a white cape, while the third picture story shows her crying while hugging someone. Kim captioned the picture as "I'm actually not ok" with heartbreak and tensed face emoticon. The fourth picture is the screengrab of her conversation with Tracy Romulus. In the conversation, she can writes, "I just finished. There's only 6 episodes!!??? I'm actually not OK. I need more!".

Created by Bruce Milled, The Handmaid's Tale is based on a 1985's novel of the same title by Canadian author, Margaret Atwood. The series is ordered by Hulu. The Handmaid's Tale episodes premiered in the month of April 2017. The series was renewed for its fourth season which premiered on Hulu on April 27, 2021. The tragedy drama web series features Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O. T. Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, Sam Jaeger, among others.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is quite an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans and followers with snaps from her life. The supermodel recently posted a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot with Sita. In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a satin floral printed outfit and posing in a red background. She captioned the post, "I did a photoshoot with Sita using all KKW Beauty existing products! Photo, styling and creatives all done by @sitabellan! Follow @kkwbeauty to see all the products that we used for this shoot. We will be posting them tomorrow".

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

