Pete Davidson Bids Adieu To ‘SNL’ Via Emotional Post Before Last Episode; 'SNL Is My Home'

After much speculations, popular comedian Pete Davidson has finally confirmed his exit from Saturday Night Live following the season 47 finale. Davidson debuted on SNL at age of 20 in 2014 as one of its youngest cast members. He emerged as one of the show's most popular members while establishing himself as a notable performer.

Reportedly, Davidson will quit the show following the season 47 finale this weekend. His decision came as a big disappointment to all his fans. Recently, the star shared an emotional video on social media confirming his departure from Saturday Night Live.

Pete Davidson bids adieu to SNL

Just a few hours before the Season 47 finale of the much-loved show Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson took to Instagram through the account of Dave Sirus' to confirm his exit news. For the unversed, Davidson doesn't have his own account on social media.

The clip is a throwback video that featured Pete Davidson sharing a warm hug with Jerrod Carmichael. Reportedly, the video was captured while celebrating the wrap of production on his first episode of SNL. Sharing the video, Davidson penned an emotional note where he opened up on the eight years he spent performing on the late-night sketch series.

He wrote "From Pete: This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one. When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. "

Further, he also talked about how the entire team was together through the good and the bad and he owes so much to Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL. The American comedian further added "I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did. I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. "

Pete also expressed how emotional he is to leave the show. He stated " SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number.⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson"

Here, take a look at the post-

For the unversed, Davidson is not the only one to leave the show as a number of long-featured stars, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney are also expected to bid adieu to the show at the end of this season.

Image: Instagram@davesirus, AP