Kim Kardashian Shares Her New SKIMS Line Cozy Lamborghini Look On IG, Fans Criticize

Kim Kardashian has made headlines again but this time not with her show, rather with her Lamborghini. Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram space and shared images of her Lamborghini newly done with her SKIMS Line Cozy Fabric. The star even matched her outfit with the car and shared her excitement with the fans.

Showing off her redone car with insides seats, roof, steering wheel, floor, tire's hubcap, and even the custom SKIMS license plate completely wrapped up with the cozy material, Kim wrote- "KIMMY HAD A LITTLE LAMB-BO!!! OMG isn’t this the cutest and funniest thing ever??? A new Lambo w everything @skims cozy fabric". She further endorsed her lingerie brand and informed that new styles are coming in six different colors in available sizes ranging between XXS-5X on Monday.

As soon as Kim's post went viral, her comment section was flooded with criticisms as the fans found the idea to be the stupidest thing ever since it was the 'biggest waste of money'. Few fans even commented funny opinions like "I wouldn't want to see your reaction when the car passed through a mud puddle".

Kim Kardashian bids farewell to her KUWTK family

Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently came to an end after enjoying a successful run for over 14 years and 20 seasons. The crew that worked on the popular reality show recently launched a wrap-up video with heartfelt bytes from the Kardashian-Jenner family members. Speaking about the ‘Krew’ of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim said that there is so much to say about them as they have stuck with the family through the thick and thins. She was extremely grateful for the last fifteen years that the team has spent together. She shed some light on the fact that the crew knew every single secret associated with the family and also kept these secrets, helping the show have a great run.

Image Source- KimKardashianInstagram

