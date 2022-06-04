Kim Kardashian Speaks On Met Gala Weight-loss Row, Asserts 'didn’t Do Anything Unhealthy'

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, who has a unique way of making style statements at various events, recently received backlash surrounding her weight loss to fit into her Met Gala 2022 outfit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star walked down the red carpet at Hollywood's fashionable event in Marylin Monroe's dress which she wore to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

However, after it was revealed that the star had gone massive weight loss to fit into the dress, Kim was criticised on social media. Now, in her recent conversation with The New York Times, the star broke silence on the same and drew comparisons to Christian Bale.

Kim Kardashian addresses Met Gala weight-loss controversy

During the candid chat, she addressed the criticism and insisted that she "didn’t do anything unhealthy". Elucidating upon the same, she said that if Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable, why do people accept her for the same?. Kardashian compared herself to Renée Zellweger who gained weight to play her role in the Bridget Jones' Diary movie.

"Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me," she said while referring to the extreme diets that actor Christian Bale exercised for his 2004 film The Machinist. The SKIMS founder also said that she was not the one questioning others' decisions and asking "Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?"

Kardashian told the leading International outlet that she lost the 16 pounds through an organic way by diet, running twice a day, and wearing a sauna suit. Kardashian further reiterated that she did not do anything "unhealthy” and admitted that had she not been able to lose the weight she “just simply couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t have mattered. It was just important for me to reach that goal.”

Apart from this, the star also received criticism after several fashion experts and historians believed that the iconic dress could have been preserved. "I thought it was a big mistake," Mackie told EW while previewing the new Turner Classic Movies' fashion on film series Follow the Thread.

Mackie sketched the original gown in his early career working as an assistant to Jean Louis. He was only 23 when he sketched the gown without an inkling about its history-making future.

