Kim Kardashian,Kylie, Kris Jenner And Family Pose For A BTS Pic From KUWTK Reunion Episode

Over the decades, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has managed to garner a huge fan following. The show came to an end with its 20th season leaving fans all around the world wanting more. The entire Kardashian/Jenner clan came together one last time for a Keeping up with the Kardashians Reunion episode, in which they all spoke about their experience on the show. The reunion episode was hosted by Andy Cohen.

Kardashian/ Jenner family share a BTS pic from Keeping up with the Kardashians Reunion episode

Keeping up with the Kardashians Reunion episode was attended by Kim Kardashian along with Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendal, and their mother Kris Jenner. The reunion episode of the show will be telecasted in two episodes. The first was telecasted on June 17, while the second would be telecasted on 20th June. The official page of KUWTK posted a BTS picture from the reunion episode. The photo featured the entire Kardashian/ Jenner family with host Andy Cohen in the between. While sharing the picture the team wrote a witty caption remembering Kim's lost diamond earring and wrote "There’s a diamond at the bottom of the Bora Bora ocean smiling right now."

Fans react to the BTS picture from Keeping up with the Kardashians Reunion episode

Fans quickly reacted to the BTS picture of the entire Kardashian/ Jenner family and left their comments. Most of the fans wrote that they would miss the show while others commented that the entire family looked really good. While other fans found the caption extremely funny and left laughing emoji's in the comment section.

Kim Kardashian wishes her daughter North West on her birthday

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North recently celebrated her birthday. Kim took to her Instagram and shared pictures with her daughter and penned down a note on her birthday. Kim's note read "My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today! North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives! You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I’ve never met anyone like you! I picked these BTS to post of North and me from this Steven Klein Jackie O shoot bc it just reminded me of the bond North and I share and he always captures the emotion so well."

