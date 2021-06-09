Kim Kardashian's Birthday Tribute For Kanye West Leaves Netizens 'confused'

In the midst of their ongoing divorce, Kim Kardashian took a moment to wish Kanye West on his 44th birthday. The actor shared a happy family picture and penned a heartfelt note that is truly unmissable. "Happy Birthday," the KUWTK star captioned the family shot. "Love U for Life! 🎈". However, Kim Kardashian’s this post has left netizens confused. Users have gone on to flood the comment section with many comments.

As soon as Kim Kardashian shared the post online, netizens could not stop themselves from commenting on the same. Some of the users are left confused, while some are still rooting they get back together. One of the users wrote, “I’m confused, what does this mean Kim?”. Another user wrote, “this is very confusing”. A user also went in support of her and wrote, “Ya can be confused all ya want but that's still the father of her kids. Ofc she gonna have love for him”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from the adorable birthday post, Kim also posted a series of Instagram stories, which included a childhood photo of Kanye and more. In the childhood picture, Kanye can be seen striking a simple pose and is seen giving a half-smile to the camera. The second picture consists of her and Kanye where they can be seen sitting on the couch and striking candid poses. In the third picture, Kanye can be seen posing with his kids where they are all smiles. Take a look at the posts below.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have filed for divorce, ending their seven-year marriage, and she is dealing with the marital upheaval. Kim addressed her marital woes with her sisters on last week's episode of KUWTK, following a heated argument with the Famous rapper. "I think he needs someone to go support his every move, to follow him all over the place, and to relocate to Wyoming - that's something I can't do," she sobbed. "He should have a wife that backs him up in all he does, travels with him, and helps him with everything". Kim sobbed bitterly as she told her sisters that she feels like a failure and that this is the third marriage she has seen fall apart.

Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

