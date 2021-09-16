Kim Kardashian's New Post A Response To Trolls On Her MET Gala 2021 Outfit? Read

American socialite Kim Kardashian manages to grab the attention of people with her unique style statements. Recently, the reality star's outfit has become one of the most-talked-about outfits on the red carpet of the fashion industry's biggest nights, the Met Gala 2021. Unlike previous years, Kardashian's all-black attire by Balenciaga has received more flak than praise. Many netizens have taken to their Twitter handles and created Kim Kardashian memes. Kardashian has recently defended her Met Gala outfit and shut down the trolls.

Kim Kardashian reacts to her Met Gala 2021 outfit memes

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian has reacted to the trolls about her outfit at the Met Gala 2021. She also posted several behind-the-scenes snaps where she can be seen getting ready for her red carpet appearance. Sharing the post, Kardashian wrote, "What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!"

However, her post garnered mixed reactions from the Insta users. An Insta user commented, "wait you still got your make-up done?" with a laughing-out-loud face, while another one wrote, "ya maybe American horror story." A netizen chipped in, "What’s more American than KIM KARDASHIAN WEST THO." Another one added, "Honey YOU are THE American Style!!! Only YOUUU can go dressed like that and be immediately recognized! ICOOOONNNNNNN."

The theme of the mega fashion event this year was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Many of her fans and followers had taken to the micro-blogging site and reacted to her costume. Several fans felt that Kardashian was raising awareness around the plight of women in Afghanistan and other Islamist countries, there were others who found her outfit mocking those who have been forced to wear a burqa. A few others argued regarding the outfit was surrounding the double standards of the fashion industry.

A Twitter user wrote, "Sorry @kimkardashian, this doesn't feel right after the return of the Taliban & burqas in Afghanistan.#MetGala #MetGala2021." Another one quipped, "In Afghanistan, women are forced to cover up by the Taliban, I think @KimKardashian has bad taste generally. But this really is bad taste." A netizen added, "It’s oppression in the East and somehow ‘fashion’ in the West?"

