Kim Kardashian's Instagram Photos That Broke The Internet & Went Viral

With millions of fans worldwide, Kim Kardashian requires no introduction. The beauty mogul certainly knows how to break the internet. The social media queen can easily spark trending topics, whether it’s posting images for her adorable children, iconic selfies or her alluring photographs.

5 times Kim Kardashian broke the internet

Kim Kardashian’s popular magazine cover photo

Kim got featured on the cover of Paper Magazine in 2014. This image literally broke the internet and shocked the world. Kim was seen with an oiled body and adding champagne onto a glass that was balanced on her body.

North West’s photo

Kim Kardashian posted the first picture of her daughter and fans went into a frenzy. She posted an adorable picture of North West. This was an iconic moment on social media, where thousands went ahead and liked the photo.

Kim & Kanye’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian’s wedding photo with Kanye West broke Instagram records for the most likes at that time. The gorgeous photo of the bride and groom sealed their marriage with a kiss was released in 2014. The picture received more than 2 million likes.

Kim’s return to Instagram

Kim Kardashian took a 3-month hiatus from Instagram. She managed to set the internet on fire when she returned to social media. The model posted a photo of her, Kanye and their children North & Saint.

Kim Kardashian eating roman noodles

On March 2018 Kim shared a rather controversial photo of her eating roman noodles during her trip to Japan. The picture blew up the internet and went instantly viral. Eating roman noodles has never been the same since.

