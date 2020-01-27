Channing Tatum & Jessie J Spotted On Red Carpet For The First Time After Their Short Break

Channing Tatum and Jessie J started their relationship in October of 2018. After which Channing Tatum was seen at one of the Jessie J concerts too. Things seemed good between the couple but all of a sudden the news of them calling it quits hit the tabloids. This news came out in December of 2018. Later, speculations related to Channing Tatum joining a dating app started doing the rounds. All these things changed when a close associate of Channing came out and said that the pair is back together after weeks of being together. After this latest development, fans had been waiting for the couple to make a public appearance together. Their wish finally came true when the couple were seen together on a red-carpet recently. Read all about it here-

Read Also| Channing Tatum And Jessie J Are Back Together After Calling It Quits In December 2019?

Channing Tatum and Jessie J spotted on a red carpet for the first time after their short break

In these pictures, we can see Channing Tatum and Jessie J posing for the camera. They were seen at the Red Carpet of the 'MusiCares Person of the Year' at the Los Angeles Convention Center. At this function, the band Aerosmith was honoured for their work in philanthropy. On the red carpet of this event, Channing Tatum and Jessie J were seen holding each other's arms as they posed for the cams.

Read Also| Channing Tatum And Jessie J's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless

Channing Tatum was seen in a double-breasted black Eidos suit. Jessie J was seen in a stunning shimmery silver dress with a thigh-high slit and matching strappy heels. Jessie J also performed at this event. While the couple was on the red carpet, Tatum could not keep his eyes off Jessie, just showing how much he loves her.

Read Also| Channing Tatum-Jessie J Reunion Rumours Fly After The Couple Were Spotted Shopping

Read Also| Channing Tatum And Jessie J Split After One Year Of Relationship; Fans React

(Image courtesy: Channing Tatum and Jessie J Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.