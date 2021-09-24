Kim Kardashian's Ponytail At Met Gala 2021 Cost THIS Whopping Amount; Read Details

Kim Kardashian made heads turn with her full-body-covering Balenciaga all-black ensemble at the Met Gala 2021. Kardashian's outfit wasn't the only over the top element of her look as she paired the all-black outfit with 75 inches of hair extensions. The reality stars extravagant ponytail cost her some big bucks. Kim's stylist, Chris Appleton revealed the price of her ponytail during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

What is the price of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala ponytail?

As per a report by Page Six, Kim's stylist Chris Appleton revealed during an “Ask Me Anything” Instagram Story that the reality Tv star's pony alone cost a whopping $10,000. Kardashian became the centre of several memes shared by netizens online, Kim herself reposted some of the memes on her Instagram. The mother of four also revealed via her IG story that she couldn’t see her sister, Kendall Jenner when the pair met on the MET steps.

Kim Kardashian to host SNL

Kim Kardashian is all set to host an episode of Saturday Night Live, the announcement was made via SNL's social media handles. Kardashian will be joined by singer Halsey who recently released her new album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. The reality TV star will be making her SNL debut on October 9th. The other hosts of the season are Owen Wilson, who was most recently seen in MCU's hit mini-series Loki as Mobius M Mobius. Oscar Award-winning actor Rami Malek and Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis.

Kim Kardashian at Kanye West's Donda event

Kim Kardashian was spotted at all of Kanye West's Donda album events with her kids, despite the two calling it quits a few months ago. The reality TV star even made a grand entry at Donda's third listening party dressed up as a bride, West and Kardashian even enacted their vows on the stage.

A source close to the star told People that Kim did not want her kids to stay away from their father and that the two were trying really hard to co-parent their kids after their divorce. Kim and Kanye called it quits after almost seven years of marriage and share four kids-North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. In January 2021, CNN reported that Kardashian officially filed for divorce and cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause of divorce and agreed to joint custody of their four children.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian