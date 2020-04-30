Kirsten Dunst's Most Memorable Performances You Should Not Miss

Kirsten Dunst, who turns 38 today, is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. The actor has been featured in almost every genre. From period, superhero, teen rom-com to historical dramas and thriller, she has got it covered all. On the occasion of her 38th birthday, here are some of the actor's best performances throughout her acting career. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Kirsten Dunst best performances

All Good Things (2010)

The thriller flick features Kirsten Dunst and Ryan Gosling in prominent roles. Dunst showcases a powerful character, who loves a psychopath. Dunst received widespread acclaim for her performance in the movie.

ALSO READ | Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Want To Have More Children

Interview With The Vampire (1994)

Kirsten Dunst made her breakthrough with the flick, Interview With The Vampire. Here she portrayed the role of an immortal vampire that is trapped in the kid's body. At the age of 12, Dunst proved her excellent acting skills with her ability to deliver the audience with a unique life experience through her character.

ALSO READ | Jumanji: A Few Best Scenes From Robin William & Dwayne Johnson's Films

Spider-Man franchise (2002, 2004, 2007)

Kirsten Dunst established her name in the A-list actors in Hollywood with the Spier-Man franchise. Kirsten Dunst essayed the role of Mary Jane, who was the crush of the famous character Peter Parker. Kirsten Dunst's character remains the same throughout, like the girl-next-door and fans loved watching her performance.

ALSO READ | Spider-Man: Who Did Justice To The Live-action Spidey Out Of The 3?

Melancholia (2011)

Dunst received lots of love from the audience for her performance in Melancholia. The film features Kirsten Dunst, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Alexander Skarsgard, and Brady Corbet in prominent roles. Her performance bagged her several awards including Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival. Her character draws out sympathy as a sad bride. The film polarized the audience and critics.

ALSO READ | BIG: Marvel Announces Two Spider-Man Features. Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.