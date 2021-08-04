Kit Harington Reveals His Favorite Game Of Thrones Moment Came During A Pee Break

Kit Harington impressed the audience with his performance as Jon Snow in HBO's popular series Game Of Thrones. Harington received worldwide fame after the show's release. A recent interview revealed his favourite moment from the show and surprisingly it came while he was on a bathroom break.

Kit Harington's favourite moment from Game Of Throne

Game of Thrones ended more than two years ago but is still popular amongst the audience. In an interview on SiriusXM's Jess Cagle show, Kit said that his favourite moment came when he was shooting up on this incredible glacier in Iceland, and he went off to take a pee break somewhere in the wilds of Iceland. He looked out over this glacier and thought, 'God, I got the best job in the world and that thought always stuck out to him because if he ever felt down or grumpy about his life he recalled that particular moment.

Kit Harington also met his now-wife Rose Leslie on the sets of the show, who played the fierce wildling Ygritte to his honourable warrior Jon Snow. The couple recently welcomes their first child together, a baby boy and in the same revealed how they were adjusting to parenthood. The actor said that it was difficult but he and his wife Rose had become even closer because of the journey.

Kit Harington in MCU's Eternals

Kit Harington is all set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the superhero movie Eternals. The movie is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and is about the Eternals, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years and reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

The movie stars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. The movie is being directed by the Academy Award winner director Chloé Zhao. Eternals is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 5, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

