Know Why Toy Company Dropped 'Mr' From Popular Mr Potato Head Brand

American toy company Hasbro on Thursday announced that it was dropping the “Mr.” From its famous toy previously called mister potato head to propagate gender inclusivity. The firm, which has been into the manufacture of potato-shaped toys on February 25 removed the title from its toy line, adopting “welcome in the Potato Head world” instead. Further, according to sources of the Associated Press, the firm would roll out a new playset this fall obliterating the Mr. and Mrs. Titles from the plastic toy series.

While the company promoted the idea of gender neutrality among its potato toys, it announced that the identity of the characters will remain unaltered. "While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD," the company tweeted. The firm’s remarks came after the company hid the gender-specific titles from being more prominently emblazoned on top of the box to camouflaging it to the bottom.

"Hasbro is making sure all feel welcome in the Potato Head world by officially dropping the Mr. from the Mr. Potato Head brand name and logo to promote gender equality and inclusion," the company said in a statement on its website.

Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD pic.twitter.com/6I84KrxOLQ — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 25, 2021

The change in the Hasbro toys’ designations came as the company launched the "Create Your Potato Head Family" kit for advanced generation families with two potato parents that are gender-neutral along with a baby as a part of the gender-neutral rebranding. The company, in a statement to AP, said that the toy needed a makeover with times changing and people embracing different sexual orientations and gender roles. Several leading toy manufacturing companies have done away with sexist titles and gender identities to neutralise the stereotypes linked with being a woman or a man and promote equality. Mattel, for instance, rolled out a gender-neutral doll for all kids as it adopted a slogan, “A doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in.” Many other brands dropped pronouns associated with toys such as him, her, them, xem. Stores across America now flaunt a gender-neutral toy section for kids of all identities.

