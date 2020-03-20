Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica Alba, JLo And Other Celebs Self-quarantine With Their Kids

Considering the nature of the pandemic and the effects it has on the older and younger citizens, it seems like Hollywood celebrities have left no stone unturned to make sure that their children remain unexposed to the contagious virus. Take a look at how these celebrities have quarantined their kids.

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian Refuses To Apologise For Kissing Her Own Kids

Kourtney Kardashian

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian took to her social media handle to share a video of her son, in which she can be seen sitting in pyjamas, as she meditates.

With the video shared, Kourtney wrote “Yes we’re still in our pyjamas from the night before and haven’t brushed our hair yet, but we’ve been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress-up, most importantly really slowing down and spending time together. And this baby boy of mine, where does he come up with this stuff?! I reminded him that he has a magic heart unlike anyone else in this world 💕Reigny and I hope you are all taking care of yourselves and each other.✨🙏🏼”. Take a look:

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian's Net Worth As Of 2020 Will Blow Your Mind

Jessica Alba

As seen in the picture shared by Jessica Alba, the actor can be seen resting on her couch, while her son sips on his milk bottle. Famous for her work in the Fantastic Four series, Jessica Alba also expressed her concern to the families, who have no basic necessities.

With the picture shared, Jessica wrote “Snuggling with my littles feeling grateful and emotional as we’ve been adjusting to this new normal -I can’t help but think of all the families with babies & young children who aren’t getting what they need to get by -My company @honest pledged today to donate 3M diapers 20k personal care products and 30k wipes to @baby2baby -but the need for these families includes so much more. Go to the link in bio to help those who are struggling most. #staysafe #practicekindness #sendinglove to you all 🙏🏽💗”

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian Refuses To Apologise For Kissing Her Own Kids

Jennifer Lopez

Recently, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her son, in which he can be serving his father a drink. With the video shared, Jennifer wrote: “We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good...😊 #StaySafe #familytime”. Take a look:

Caterine Scorsone

Recently, Caterine Scorsone, on Instagram, shared a picture of her daughter, in which the young girl can be seen in a yellow gown, as she climbs on a tree. Take a look:

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian's Net Worth As Of 2020 Will Blow Your Mind

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.