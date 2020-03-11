The Debate
Kourtney Kardashian Refuses To Apologise For Kissing Her Own Kids

Hollywood News

Kourtney Kardashian recently spoke to an entertainment portal about the criticism she is receiving for kissing her own parents. Read more about the incident.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kourtney Kardashian

It is very common to see celebrities upload pictures of their family members. A number of fans really appreciate the stars' efforts of giving them a sneak peek into their lives. Kourtney Kardashian is one of those celebrities and is popular for uploading pictures and videos of her three kids. The star has fallen victim to social media criticism for kissing their own children on the lips. She recently spoke to an entertainment portal about her feelings on this criticism. Kourtney revealed that she hates it when other people try to give her unsolicited parenting advice. Read more about Kourtney Kardashian and her views on her kids.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian West And Kourtney Kardashian Giving #sistergoals In THESE Pics

Also Read | Kendall Jenner's Pic With Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Luka Sabbat Sets Tongues Wagging

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney Kardashian expresses her views about kissing her kids 

Kourtney recently got some backlash from her fans for sharing pictures that show the star kissing her children on lips. The tv star says that it is a harmless sign of motherly love and she refuses to apologise for the same. The star also says that “No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad”. In the past, Hilary Duff had also got criticism for the same as she uploaded a picture with her child. Hilary certainly took up to the ones commenting on her post and stated that “For anyone commenting that a kiss on the lips with my 4-year-old is ‘inappropriate,’ go ahead and click a quick ‘unfollow’ with your warped minds and judgment”. 

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable "morning Cuddles" Picture With Daughter Penelope

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Disick Hilariously Mimics His Aunt Kylie Jenner; WATCH

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian Shoots KUWTK S18 Days After Claiming She Reached Her "breaking Point"

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
