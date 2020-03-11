Kourtney Kardashian Refuses To Apologise For Kissing Her Own Kids

It is very common to see celebrities upload pictures of their family members. A number of fans really appreciate the stars' efforts of giving them a sneak peek into their lives. Kourtney Kardashian is one of those celebrities and is popular for uploading pictures and videos of her three kids. The star has fallen victim to social media criticism for kissing their own children on the lips. She recently spoke to an entertainment portal about her feelings on this criticism. Kourtney revealed that she hates it when other people try to give her unsolicited parenting advice. Read more about Kourtney Kardashian and her views on her kids.

Kourtney Kardashian expresses her views about kissing her kids

Kourtney recently got some backlash from her fans for sharing pictures that show the star kissing her children on lips. The tv star says that it is a harmless sign of motherly love and she refuses to apologise for the same. The star also says that “No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad”. In the past, Hilary Duff had also got criticism for the same as she uploaded a picture with her child. Hilary certainly took up to the ones commenting on her post and stated that “For anyone commenting that a kiss on the lips with my 4-year-old is ‘inappropriate,’ go ahead and click a quick ‘unfollow’ with your warped minds and judgment”.

Happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest place on earth! We love you @disneyland 🙌🏻❤… pic.twitter.com/ih3HRTv8Ee — Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) December 13, 2016

