Kourtney Kardashian And Khloe Kardashian's Most Iconic Moments Together

Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian appear on the popular TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashian. The two sisters are often seen hanging out with each other chilling, pulling pranks on their other siblings or fighting over the silliest things just like every other siblings. Check out some of Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's best moments that entertained their fans.

Best moments of Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian

When they tried to distract Kim

KUWTK fame Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian tried to distract their sister Kim Kardashian in one of the episodes. After the Paris incident, Kourtney and Khloe decided to distract Kim Kardashian from social media for a little while. It was one of their best moments on the show when they tried to make up things to keep Kim distracted.

When they had a fight

Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are often seen fighting over silly things on the show. Right from fighting over wifi to fighting over their clothes, they always seem to be getting into a banter, but end up resolving it in some time. One of the best fighting moments was when Khloe Kardashian confronted Kourtney for her attitude, and in written got a savage answer from her sibling.

Their all-girls trip to a tropical island

Another best moment of Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian was when went on an all-girls' trip to a tropical island. At first, Khloe Kardashian was scared to go on an all-girls' trip, but Kourtney made her feel comfortable and the duo enjoyed themselves.

Their workout session

Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian party a lot together. But what keeps them fit is how they workout and burn their calories the next day itself. One of their best moments together was when they partied till the wee hours and worked it all out the next day despite the fact that they were too drunk.

When they pranked Kendall Jenner

Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian often make up things to prank their siblings. Another best moment of them together when they were going to pull off a prank on Kendall Jenner who had fallen asleep, but failed to do so because she woke up.

